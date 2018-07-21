1 person killed, child injured in collision near Olds, Alta.
A woman was killed and a child was injured in a central Alberta collision Saturday afternoon.
Olds RCMP said two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 27, west of Olds at around 3:15 p.m.
Police said a truck with a trailer collided with a car, killing a woman and sending a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after 5 p.m., RCMP said Highway 27 was closed to traffic near the collision site until an investigation was complete.
Traffic was being redirected.
