1 person killed, child injured in collision near Olds, Alta.

A woman was killed and a child was injured in a central Alberta collision Saturday afternoon.

Olds RCMP said two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 27, west of Olds at around 3:15 p.m.

READ MORE: 4 people seriously injured in central Alberta rollover

Police said a truck with a trailer collided with a car, killing a woman and sending a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m., RCMP said Highway 27 was closed to traffic near the collision site until an investigation was complete.

READ MORE: 5 people killed in collision south of Edmonton near Millet

Traffic was being redirected.