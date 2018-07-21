Traffic
July 21, 2018 7:35 pm

1 person killed, child injured in collision near Olds, Alta.

A woman was killed and a child was injured in a central Alberta collision Saturday afternoon.

Olds RCMP said two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 27, west of Olds at around 3:15 p.m.

Police said a truck with a trailer collided with a car, killing a woman and sending a child to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m., RCMP said Highway 27 was closed to traffic near the collision site until an investigation was complete.

Traffic was being redirected.

 

