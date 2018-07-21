Woman in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle near U of M

A woman in her twenties was brought to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car Friday night.

The incident happened on Chancellor Matheson Road between Pembina Highway and University Crescent shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

READ RELATED: https://globalnews.ca/news/4344132/teen-dead-after-being-hit-by-vehicle-in-st-theresa-point/

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The Traffic Division continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).