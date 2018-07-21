Critical Condition
July 21, 2018 12:56 pm

Woman in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle near U of M

By Will Reimer Global News
A woman in her twenties was brought to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car Friday night.

The incident happened on Chancellor Matheson Road between Pembina Highway and University Crescent shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The extent of her injuries is not yet known.

The driver of the car was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The Traffic Division continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

