Guns seized in two Regina SWAT calls
Six men have been arrested and charged after two separate SWAT call-outs Friday morning.
In the first incident, police observed a suspicious vehicle outside a residence in the 1300 block of Wascana St. at roughly 4:30 am. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded rifle. At the same time, a 33-year-old man with a warrant for arrest was seen inside the house.
SWAT unit, plain clothes officers, and patrol members were on hand to search the house. Officers seized a rifle, shotgun, and ammunition, and arrested three men.
25-year-old Troy Dennis Desjarlais, 28 year-old Justin James Papequash and 33 year-old Billy Joe SAMMY face numerous charges related to possession and careless use of firearms, as well as violating prohibition orders.
Hours later, RPS executed a search warrant on a residence on the 1000 block of Wascana St, as part of an investigation into weapon possession and drug trafficking.
A search revealed a semi-automatic rifle, various types of ammunition.
59-year-old David Eric Baldwin and 42 year-old Sheldon Rosebluff are charged with failing to comply with probation orders.
37-year-old Brendan Starr faces charged related to possession and careless use of a firearm, as well as possession of a scheduled substance (methamphetamine, Ritalin, and gabapentin).
All six men will appear in Provincial Court on Monday.
