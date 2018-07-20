Saint-Zotique beach closes due to E. coli

Beachcombers at the popular riverside beach in Saint-Zotique arrived for a day in brilliant sunshine in the cool waters of the St. Lawrence River — instead they were greeted with a sign indicating the water was off limits.

“It was a little sad,” said Sarah Dolmat, who came to the beach from Dollard-des-Ormeaux with her eight-year-old daughter. “Maybe next time.”

READ MORE: Beaconsfield teen’s drowning death being investigated by Coroner’s Office

Visitors who showed up could still use the sand and a kids play area offshore, but they couldn’t access the water.

Officials said runoff from mid-week thunderstorms likely caused E.coli levels in the water to rise, forcing authorities to close off the beach for bathers.

While the closure was advertised on the municipality’s social media pages, not everyone knew about it before they showed up to the sandy beach.

“I just think it makes no sense to me,” said Eliane Gagnon. “I’m very disappointed and angry about that.”

The beach at St-Zotique was closed to bathers today. Officials say that runoff from mid-week thunderstorms may have caused bacteria levels to spike, forcing authorities to put up no swimming signs and disappointing Montrealers who made the trek. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sncSTJy51z — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 20, 2018

Some visitors also raised the issue that pricing for entry remained the same despite the fact they couldn’t go swimming.

Saint-Zotique Mayor Yvon Chiasson said he’s examining the process of changing pricing in the future.

This section of the beach was open today, and there's still plenty of recreational water traffic in the area on a glorious summer day. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/bOQMkg53Up — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 20, 2018

Chiasson said tests were performed in the morning and that he was confident the water would reopen for the weekend.

Potential visitors should consult the beach’s Facebook page for updates.