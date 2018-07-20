Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for London

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London and the surrounding area.

The weather agency says people London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Middlesex County should be on the look out for adverse weather conditions.

It says thunderstorms throughout southwestern Ontario might produce wind gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour, and intense rainfall that could amount to 50 milimetres in one hour.

Environment Canada warns that wind can damage buildings and trees, overturn large vehicles, and toss loose objects. It also warns that such storms can produce tornadoes and flash floods.

The agency is reminding people to also go inside, if they hear thunder.