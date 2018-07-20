Lindsay man arrested for threatening to kill Kawartha Lakes police officer

A Lindsay, Ont., man was arrested Thursday for sending death threats to a City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer.

It stems from an original arrest in May in which a constable while on patrol saw a man threaten another man with a hatchet.

“The officer quickly intervened and arrested the man with the weapon before the confrontation escalated further,” police said.

On Thursday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service began receiving messages through email and social media “from the man who had armed himself with the hatchet,” according to police in a media release issued Friday afternoon.

“In his messages to the police service he threatened to kill a police officer,” police stated.

The service’s Criminal Investigation Branch launched an investigation which led to an arrest on Friday.

Jackob Manning, 23, of Lindsay was charged with two counts of uttering a threat to cause death. It follows the charges of assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose from the May incident.

He was held in custody and attended a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice and remanded into custody for a future court date, police said.