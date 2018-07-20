Crime
Richmond Hill tutor charged with sexual assault: police

Richmond Hill tutor, Kirill Mateev, 28, charged with sexual assault

York Regional Police have laid charges against a Richmond Hill tutor following allegations that students were sexually assaulted during tutoring sessions at his home.

On June 30, police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 12-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted during a tutoring session at the suspect’s residence back in 2015.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Kirill Mateev on July 12. He was charged with several counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference of a person under 16.

Mateev is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Aug. 17.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging those individuals to contact police.

