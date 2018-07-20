Richmond Hill tutor charged with sexual assault: police
York Regional Police have laid charges against a Richmond Hill tutor following allegations that students were sexually assaulted during tutoring sessions at his home.
On June 30, police launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 12-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted during a tutoring session at the suspect’s residence back in 2015.
READ MORE: Toronto tutor charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old student: police
Police said they arrested 28-year-old Kirill Mateev on July 12. He was charged with several counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference of a person under 16.
Mateev is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Aug. 17.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are encouraging those individuals to contact police.
READ MORE: Oakville tutor facing sex assault charges involving children: police
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.