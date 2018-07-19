Toronto police looking for woman who allegedly bit man near Mount Dennis neighbourhood

Toronto Police are searching for a woman wanted for allegedly severely injuring a 67-year-old man near Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police allege the 39-year-old woman attempted to rob a man in the Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West area.

During the robbery, police said the suspect allegedly bit the man, causing severe injuries. He was taken to hospital where he received 27 stitches.

The suspect, who police have identified as Shanta Ramessar, is wanted for robbery and aggravated assault.

Police have released a photo of Ramessar, who is described as being five-foot six inches, 145 lbs., with long, curly black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.