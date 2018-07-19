Halifax police meet with kids in neighbourhood where armed robbery suspect arrested

A Bedford neighbourhood that was the scene of heavy police activity earlier this week was visited by officers again Wednesday — but for a much different reason.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in Hammonds Plains on Tuesday morning. Their investigation led them to the Hammonds Plains Road near Exit 2B on Highway 102, where the suspect vehicle had crashed.

While the driver was arrested at the scene, the passenger fled and police believed he was armed.

During a brief but tense manhunt in the Bedford Hills Road area of Bedford, residents were asked to stay inside their homes while visibly-armed officers canvassed the neighbourhood.

The suspect was found in the backyard of a home that afternoon.

The following day, officers returned to the neighbourhood to wrap up their investigation.

“After the incident where there was a high police presence, they happened to be there and came across the kids,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John McLeod.

Seeing an opportunity, the officers decided to stay and speak to the children and families in the area. They explained to the children what had happened the previous day and answered questions.

They also showed off their K9 member and took pictures with their cruiser.

“[They did it to] give everyone peace of mind and leave with a positive experience,” McLeod said.

“We always encourage our officers in any opportunity they have, to take time and interact with the public in a positive way,” McLeod said.

A resident snapped a few photos and posted them on Facebook — calling the visit “a very pleasant experience.”

