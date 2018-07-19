Canada
July 19, 2018
Updated: July 19, 2018 11:40 am

Police investigating discovery of human remains in Inverness County

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in Cape Breton.

Police in Cape Breton are investigating the discovery of human remains in the ocean.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the body was found Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., about 10 nautical miles from Port Hood, N.S.

The remains were recovered just after midnight, according to police, and transported to Dartmouth for an autopsy.

The person’s identity and cause of death have yet to be determined.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team assisted with the recovery of the remains.

