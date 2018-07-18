Manitoba’s police watchdog looking into alleged ‘misrepresentation by police officer’ in court

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an unusual complaint about an officer’s testimony in court.

On June 29, the Mounties notified the Independent Investigation Unit that a complaint had come in about a member’s conduct and accuracy during a court proceeding.

Because the alleged conduct may involve an offence under The Police Services Act, it must be looked into.

The probe is now underway, so the IIU isn’t saying anything further.​

It is not known during which trial the alleged offence took place, other than it was a Court of Queen’s Bench proceeding in 2018.

The IIU is normally tasked with looking into the actions of police officers, usually when a suspect is injured before, during or after arrest.

