Extreme weather knocks out power, floods areas of Northeastern U.S.

Heavy rains flooded highways, knocked out power to thousands and prompted flash flood warnings Tuesday in areas of the Northeastern U.S.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Tuesday afternoon for Maine and parts of New Hampshire.

Thunderstorms caused flights to be delayed and knocked out power in some parts of Massachusetts, with warnings in effect Tuesday for in and around Boston.

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says more than 3,000 electricity customers lost power statewide at one point during the storm.

More than 200 flights were cancelled at Logan Airport, and many more delayed.

A fire at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River broke out Tuesday night, spurring a complete evacuation and closing the mall for the night. No injuries were reported, but several businesses had smoke or water damage.

Authorities say heavy rains, spawned by severe storms that roared through the area, caused the roof to leak.

The water went into an electrical room and shorted out some electrical panels, causing them to catch fire. Authorities say the blaze was contained to the electrical room.

The 42-year-old mall reopened for business on Wednesday. But it wasn’t immediately clear if all businesses there would be open.