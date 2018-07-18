Peterborough police seize fentanyl, cocaine, heroin from vehicle, house

A Peterborough man and two Toronto men are facing drug charges after police say they seized fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and a large quantity of cash as part of an ongoing investigation on Tuesday.

Members of the Peterborough Police Service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit stopped a vehicle at a Lansdowne St. W. gas station and then executed a search warrant at a residence on Water Street.

Three people were arrested and charged, and the following was seized:

• 11.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl

• 7.1 grams of powdered cocaine

• 7.2 grams of crack cocaine

• Large quantity of Canadian cash

• Weigh scales, drug packaging and cellphones

James Sakellarakos, 26, of Water Street, Peterborough, is charged with trafficking a schedule I substance (cocaine).

Sedonick Atkins, 26, of Gowan Avenue, Toronto, is charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance (cocaine, heroin, fentanyl) for the purpose of trafficking and possession of schedule II substance (marijuana under 30 grams) for the purpose of trafficking. He was also charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Christopher DaCosta, 31, of Duffort Court, Toronto, is charged with three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

All three accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.