Crime
July 18, 2018 10:13 am
Updated: July 18, 2018 10:16 am

Man wanted for alleged indecent acts at Malton GO Station

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel regional police say a suspect is wanted after allegedly performing indecent acts at Malton GO station twice last month.

Peel Regional Police Service
A A

TORONTO – Police are looking for a man accused of performing an indecent act at the same time and place on two separate occasions in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say an “unknown” man, described as being about 30 years old and having a receding hairline, approached a woman at the Malton GO Station twice between June 1 and June 30.

They allege the man exposed himself and performed an indecent act.

Police say both alleged incidents occurred at 11:04 p.m.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
indecent act malton
malton go
malton go station
Mississauga
Mississauga crime
Peel Region
peel regional police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News