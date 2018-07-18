London’s public health officer seeks extension for temporary overdose prevention site

The city’s top public health official is asking his board to extend the operation of London’s temporary overdose prevention site.

In a report going before the board of health Thursday, Dr. Chris Mackie says the service has received over 4,000 client visits since it opened Feb. 12.

Mackie said the site has reversed several overdoses, and referred 91 clients to other services like addictions treatment, mental health counselling and housing.

In January, the provincial government approved one-time funding of $130,700 for the temporary site. That funding will last until the middle of August.

If approved, funding for the temporary site would be extended another six months, and would become the interim supervised consumption facility until a permanent location is established.