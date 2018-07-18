Man injured in altercation with driver in downtown Toronto: police

A male in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation with a driver of a vehicle in downtown Toronto, police say.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of John Street and Stephanie Street just south of Dundas Street.

Const. Clint Stibbe said a Jeep SUV struck a black pick-up truck and the driver of the SUV then got into an altercation with a male, who was found on the roadway.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was transported to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Jeep SUV fled the scene.

Authorities have not released the model or the colour of the Jeep, but they believe it has substantial damage to the left front of the vehicle.