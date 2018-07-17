Traffic
SUV driver killed after collision with gravel truck in northern Alberta

An investigation is underway after a man was killed when a gravel truck collided with an SUV northwest of McLennan, Alta. on Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP said officers were called to a crash at Township Road 792 and Range Road 201 at about 3:15 p.m.

The man driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the gravel truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not report any other injuries.

A collision analyst was called to the scene to investigate what led to the collision. Police said the intersection was expected to be closed until about 9:30 p.m.

McLennan is located about 425 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

