Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a pickup truck in East Gwillimbury on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the Bathurst Street and Graham Sideroad area, south of Highway 11, at around 3:50 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.