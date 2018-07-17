Traffic
July 17, 2018 6:54 pm

Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in East Gwillimbury

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a pickup truck.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a pickup truck in East Gwillimbury on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the Bathurst Street and Graham Sideroad area, south of Highway 11, at around 3:50 p.m.

A spokesperson told Global News the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bathurst Street
East Gwillimbury
Graham Sideroad
Traffic
York Region
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News