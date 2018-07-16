Woman falls over 10 feet after argument with common-law partner: Kingston police

A 32-year-old Kingston man was charged with two counts of assault after his common-law partner fell from a building window.

On July 14 at around 11:30 p.m., Kingston police say a woman and her common-law husband were walking in the area of Queen and Division streets.

While the two were arguing, police say the man slapped the woman twice across her face.

According to investigators, an unknown male citizen intervened and the accused left.

When the woman arrived home, police say the man was already at the home and another argument erupted.

As police describe it, the two were arguing through a window on an upper floor of a building, the woman on the outside while the man was inside. At one point, police say the man pushed through the window screen, causing the woman to fall over 10 feet to the ground. When asked, a police spokesperson would not say what the woman was standing on outside the window before she fell.

The police spokesperson would not clarify whether police say the man intentionally pushed the woman.

Nevertheless, police did add that the man brought his partner inside the building and called for an ambulance when it became apparent that the victim required medical attention.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the home around 1 a.m. on July 14 and arrested the man, charging him with assault and assault causing bodily harm.