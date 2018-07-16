3 Londoners charged following joint police operation

A semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, drugs and a stolen e-bike were recovered by police in a joint operation on Friday.

London Police, RCMP and OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Pine Lawn Avenue, near Hamilton Road and Highbury Road, Friday the 13th.

Three Londoners are facing more than a dozen charges combined as a result of the joint operation.

Police say a 31-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, all of London, face numerous charges.

Police seized 13 grams of fentanyl with a value of $6,500 and two grams of crystal meth.

All three are charged with careless storage of a firearm weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition, possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm and multiple counts of possess firearm while prohibited. The man and woman in their 30’s are both charges with multiple counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).