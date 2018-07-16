Crime
July 16, 2018 12:07 pm

3 Londoners charged following joint police operation

By 980 CFPL Staff 980 CFPL
Supplied photo
A A

A semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, drugs and a stolen e-bike were recovered by police in a joint operation on Friday.

London Police, RCMP and OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Pine Lawn Avenue, near Hamilton Road and Highbury Road, Friday the 13th.

Three Londoners are facing more than a dozen charges combined as a result of the joint operation.

Police say a 31-year-old man, a 53-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, all of London, face numerous charges.

Police seized 13 grams of fentanyl with a value of $6,500 and two grams of crystal meth.

All three are charged with careless storage of a firearm weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition, possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm and multiple counts of possess firearm while prohibited. The man and woman in their 30’s are both charges with multiple counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
joint police operation
London
London Ontario
London Police
London region
OPP
Police bust
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News