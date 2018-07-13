Coquihalla reopens after crash near Merritt

Traffic is flowing once again on the Coquihalla Highway, after a serious crash forced officials to close it to northbound traffic between Hope and Merritt.

According to DriveBC, the crash happened near Exit 276 by Comstock Road.

Drivers were being advised to take either Highway 1 or Highway 3 as a detour.

Southbound traffic on the Coquihalla was also warned to expect major delays.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or whether there were any serious injuries.