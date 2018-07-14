Construction worker fired after racial outburst at Queen’s University

A construction worker was let go from a Queen’s University job site after a racist outburst, according to the post-secondary institution.

An anonymous tip was called into CKWS about the incident, which happened at Botterell Hall on June 29.

The campus has been undergoing a number of mechanical upgrades for its bio-medical research facilities for the last two years, and workers from the Montreal-based construction company Pomerleau have been on-site making those changes.

According to Mark Erdman, acting director of media relations for Queen’s University, one of the workers involved in those renovations was heard using a racial epithet directed at another co-worker.

According to the anonymous tipster, the worker in question said the “n-word” on more than one occasion.

“They did that in the presence of both university witnesses and other people who are working for the company,” said Erdman.

Erdman says as soon as the university became aware of the racially-charged outburst, they made immediate contact with Pomerleau, who Erdman said acted swiftly and terminated the worker the same day.

No one at Pomerleau would agree to be interviewed, but they did provide CKWS with a written statement.

They too confirmed that an incident took place on June 29, and that they fired the worker.

“Pomerleau assumes full responsibility for having terminated the employment of the worker in question as the behaviours exhibited were unacceptable and not in keeping with our corporate values,” the statement read.

Furthermore, Pomerleau said on July 3, they held meetings with all three of their work crews at Queen’s University.

“At these meetings, workers were reminded that disrespectful language, attire and behaviour are strictly prohibited at all times.”

Erdman says any form of racism is completely unacceptable to Queen’s and adds the university is satisfied with the actions taken by Pomerleau.

Pomerleau finished their statement with an apology.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the behaviours exhibited on June 29.”

Chris Claro from the Labourer’s Union in Kingston says the incident was not reported to them but says they take these types of incidents very seriously.