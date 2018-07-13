Saskatoon weather outlook: cold front brings in windy weekend

Cold front kicks out 30-degree heat and brings in strong wind for the weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

After dipping back to 16 degrees with some spotty showers overnight, partly cloudy skies moved in to start the day in Saskatoon before skies cleared out even further through the morning.

Hot and sticky was the name of the game on Friday with humidex values making it feel like 30 by mid-morning as temperatures climbed into the upper 20s by noon.

Mostly sunny skies linger into the afternoon as the mercury flies up even further into the low 30s, which will feel like the mid-30s with humidity.

Friday Night

Mostly clear conditions stick around Friday evening before some clouds swing through overnight with a risk of thunderstorms as temperatures slide back into the mid-teens after strong storms move into western Saskatchewan during the evening.

Saturday

A cold front and low pressure system move in on Saturday, kicking up strong northwesterly winds of 40 km/h with gusts in excess of 60 km/h at times during the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate much of the morning with a chance of before more sunny breaks move in for the afternoon as we climb up to an afternoon high in the low 20s.

Sunday

The weekend will finish off on a sunnier note on Sunday with winds remaining breezy with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h possible before easing right back late in the day.

Slightly warmer air will also sweep in with temperatures making it up into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

Work Week Outlook

The work week will start off on a hot note with afternoon highs in the upper 20s or low 30s right into the middle of the week under mostly sunny skies as an upper ridge rebuilds.

A few more clouds and a chance of thunderstorms roll in mid-week with daytime highs dipping back slightly later in the week as breezy winds stick around.

Theresa Kirkpatrick took the July 13 Your Saskatchewan photo at Denare Beach:

