N.S. man charged with ‘forcibly dragging’ woman into vehicle

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after a woman was forcibly dragged into a vehicle in Cole Harbour earlier in July.

Halifax District RCMP say on July 3, it was reported that a man forced the woman into a car on Flying Cloud Drive just after 10 p.m., and was seen heading towards Gregory Drive.

At the time, police were not able to locate the vehicle.

By the afternoon the next day, police had identified the man and woman thanks to tips from the public.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson told Global News the woman had been located shortly after the incident and is safe.

Police did not disclose the identity of the suspect. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 15 to face charges of assault and forcible confinement.