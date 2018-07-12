Clockmakers reunite in Peterborough after nine years

A group of former Westclox employees reunited at the Carousel Restaurant on Lansdowne Street on Thursday night, some seeing each other for the first time in nine years.

“It’s good to reminisce and bring up stories of what you’ve forgotten,” said retired clockmaker Mary Kearns. “And kind of snicker and smile and feel good about old times gone by.”

Westclox opened in Peterborough in 1920. At its peak, the East City factory manufactured timepieces which were sold all over the world.

“I used to have to sound the electric clocks, and you’d just listen to the clock and hang it back up, and listen to another one, hang it back up,” a laughing Patsy Haggerty said.

Haggerty organized the reunion. She moved to Oregon in 1998 but said she returns to Peterborough every two years to see her family.

The last Westclox reunion took place in 2009.