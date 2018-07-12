Two Regina men face firearms charges
Two men from Regina are facing several gun-related charges after an incident early Thursday morning. Police were called to the area of 13th Ave. and Reynolds Street at 12:25 a.m. for a report of a gunshot.
The investigation led police to a house on the 2000 block of Broder Street, where police found a rifle, ammunition and bear spray.
21-year-old Tyrone Eagle and 18-year-old Travis Pangman are facing several charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon.
Both men made their first court appearances later Thursday morning.
