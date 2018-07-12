Steel tariffs make agriculture equipment unaffordable

Saskatchewan producer’s buying intentions have shifted in light of tariffs imposed by the U.S.

“You don’t want to buy high and sell low,” chuckled Chad Doerksen, a fourth generation farmer who works in the Hanley area. Doerksen was considering upgrading and adding to his fleet of equipment in the near future with a new sprayer, combine and tractor. Recent tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum have left him uncertain.

READ MORE: What U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs mean for Canadians — and their wallets

“Yes I’m looking to do some more purchasing but right now I’m just holding off to see how things evolve.”

At Moody’s Equipment in Saskatoon, current inventory is unaffected by tariffs but when it’s gone, all equipment will be priced much higher and the dealer isn’t planning to brunt any of the increased cost.

“The exchange has gotten so, the price has gotten so high that the margin has eroded, eroded, eroded so there is no margin so if we got charged as a dealer, $50,000 more for the combine, we have to pass that on because there is no buffer anymore,” said Moody’s GM, Kim Leland.

But according to Steve McLellan with the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, there’s potential farmers also won’t be able to carry those cost increases.

“Everybody feels it. The business and their customer,” said McLellan.

“If you take the price of a combine at $550 thousand, and you may add 10 per cent to that, that’s significant. That’s $55 thousand more,” said Leland, who estimates retail prices will need to increase more than that to curb the impact.

Federal agriculture minister Lawrence MacAulay said the situation is unfortunate. “Farmers right across North America are fully aware of how valuable free trade is and how valuable it has been,” he said. “What we want to see happen is the free flow of trade.”

Trade negotiations continue but the damage may already be done.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump have 1st face-to-face meeting since explosive G7 summit

“Once you’ve increased your price by 10 or 15 or 20% it makes your market very confused to next year so ‘oh, well, we’re dropping our prices by 20% because steel has gone back to normal,’. Nobody knows what normal is going to look like in a year so it’s a very volatile market,” explained McLellan.

“A lot of our customers are having to re-look at that plan and go ‘okay, are we going to push our buying forward now into 2018 and buy non-tariffed equipment now or are we going to wait it out? and if we wait it out, how long are we going to have to wait?”

Steel and aluminum tariffs are also affecting the cost of replacement parts for equipment repairs. In addition, tariffs are expected to have an effect on the used equipment market with seller’s likely to expect the gap between new and old to rise in sequence as new equipment becomes more expensive.