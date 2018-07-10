Apartment fire leads to pot trafficking charges for man, woman in Windsor
WINDSOR, Ont. – Police say a man and a woman are charged after an apartment fire led to a marijuana seizure.
They say the fire on Sunday night in Windsor, Ont., had been extinguished by the time officers arrived.
There were no reported injuries, but investigators say they seized a bag containing more than 10 kilograms of marijuana from the damaged unit.
Two Windsor residents, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
