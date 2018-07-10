Crime
July 10, 2018 3:40 pm
Updated: July 10, 2018 3:42 pm

Apartment fire leads to pot trafficking charges for man, woman in Windsor

By Staff The Canadian Press

WINDSOR, Ont. – Police say a man and a woman are charged after an apartment fire led to a marijuana seizure.

They say the fire on Sunday night in Windsor, Ont., had been extinguished by the time officers arrived.

There were no reported injuries, but investigators say they seized a bag containing more than 10 kilograms of marijuana from the damaged unit.

Two Windsor residents, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

