Man pepper sprayed, robbed in Cambridge while attempting complete online deal

A man who was attempting to sell an iPhone was pepper-sprayed and robbed on Monday in Cambridge.

Police say the victim had placed an online ad and arranged to meet with the potential buyer at approximately 10 p.m. in a parking lot on Water Street North.

Upon meeting, police say the male suspect pepper sprayed the victim and made off with the phone.

Police described the suspect as being between 16 to 20 years old and about five feet 10 inches tall.

Police are warning people who agree to make online purchases to act with the utmost of caution. They suggest meeting in a well-lit, populated place, taking someone with you and to be aware of your surroundings.

Waterloo police spokesperson Cheri Greeno said, “People can also use our detachment’s parking lots to complete transactions if need be.”

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.