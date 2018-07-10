Government to launch commercial trucking safety rules and testing consultations

The province will launch consultations Tuesday on how the province regulates commercial trucking and driver testing in Alberta.

The government will make more details on how it will go about this process at a media availability at 3 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged in fatal Alberta school bus crash

At a press conference on July 6, Transportation Minister Brian Mason said it will be a three-pronged effort.

“The qualifications of drivers of large vehicles on our highways; … how we deal with the examination of drivers for all categories of licences; and how we regulate the trucking industry itself.”