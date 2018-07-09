Rick Zamperin: Kawhi Leonard joining the Raptors is a longshot

Just over a week after the Toronto Maple Leafs made a gargantuan splash in the NHL’s free-agent market comes word of a potential seismic shift in the NBA involving, you guessed it, the Toronto Raptors.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the Raptors have “generated buzz” in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes.

Leonard, one of the best all-around players in the NBA, wants out of San Antonio after the 27-year-old former NBA Finals MVP accused the Spurs of mishandling a quadriceps injury that limited him to just nine games last season.

He is still under contract for the upcoming season so the Spurs don’t necessarily have to trade him if they don’t want to, unless the price is right.

And apparently, and rightfully so, San Antonio wants a treasure chest in return for the two-time NBA defensive player of the year.

DeMar DeRozan talks about watching the young guys go to work @NBASummerLeague! pic.twitter.com/M5NLSSqAu3 — NBA (@NBA) July 8, 2018

So, if the “buzz” is real — and I’m not doubting Bontemps — what would the Raptors have to part with in order to land a superstar like Leonard?

Well, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri will have to start with one of either DeMar DeRozan or Kyle Lowry, and then add two or three other pieces.

It’s probably a longshot, but it is interesting to see that Toronto is being talked about alongside NBA heavyweights like the Los Angeles Lakers — Leonard’s preferred choice — the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

If I’m betting on where Leonard lands in 2018-19, I would rank the Sixers, Lakers and staying with the Spurs as the top scenarios.