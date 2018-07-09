Saskatoon weather outlook: more severe thunderstorms on the way

Storms wreaked havoc over the weekend and more are on the way.

Stormy Weekend

Storms hit parts of Saskatchewan hard over the weekend with large hail and strong wind gusts.

Golf ball sized hail up to 45 millimetres in diameter hit northwest of Saskatoon in Langham, causing extensive damage to most homes in the community.

Took a beating on the highway…..truck and camper got beat up bad!! Check out my other pics n vid pic.twitter.com/KgLZLHZo3f — Darrell Patan (@OLDUKIEDUDE) July 8, 2018

Meantime, strong winds left much of the Lakeland region without power over the weekend with trees falling on numerous campers, stranding people inside their trailers and resulting in multiple injuries.

My camper is destroyed. Thankfully I was able to crawl out with minor scratches and kids & hubby were at the back of the trailer that didn't get hit. #murraypoint #emmalake #skstorm pic.twitter.com/MudaQpjcA6 — Terri Bjarnason (@terrishky) July 7, 2018

Multiple injuries reported at Emma Lake after last night’s #skstorm, power could be out for days. We speak with a witness from the scene tonight on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/MuoGHTYN8Z #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Y8tjZ0bDgr — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 7, 2018

The door to the front bedroom where I was pic.twitter.com/CYXH2k7hrZ — Terri Bjarnason (@terrishky) July 7, 2018

We were lucky. Only lost my car. Some not so lucky pic.twitter.com/1cFSDrkFHH — Jamie McCormick (@Fuzion2010) July 8, 2018

Cottage owner Landon Doell says power might be out for a week at Emma Lake. Full details ahead on Global News at 6pm #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/7iCzaPIt2p — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 7, 2018

@weathernetwork my friend @Jorgy_83 sent me this shot earlier tonight from Lac des Iles Saskatchewan. Once of the nicest lightning shots I’ve ever seen. #skstorm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/xRnmQ34BTK — Morgan (@Morgo_82) July 7, 2018

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Meadow Lake and Buffalo Narrows areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail.

Heat warning in effect for Regina for 2 days in a row of 32 degree heat. Severe thunderstorm watch in Meadow Lake & Buffalo Narrows https://t.co/MuoGHTHchr #yxe #Sask #skstorm #yqr pic.twitter.com/zh7ip5rlSl — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 9, 2018

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening in north central areas along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

The work week started off on a much calmer note with some sunshine to kick off the day as temperatures fell back to 10 degrees before warming up into the low 20s by mid-morning.

High clouds started to roll in during the morning as we warmed up into the mid 20s before noon with humidex values pushing into the upper 20s.

After an active weekend, our work week is starting out on a calmer note with some clouds & sunshine https://t.co/MuoGHTHchr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/f170q5tuBQ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 9, 2018

Temperatures are already up at 25 degrees in Saskatoon & it feels like 27 with humidity! https://t.co/MuoGHTHchr #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/wG39SBPXEv — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 9, 2018

A mix of sun and cloud sticks around for the remainder of the day as the mercury rises up toward the upper 20s, but it’ll feel like the low 30s with humidity.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the evening before clouds clear out overnight as we cool back into the mid-teens.

Tuesday

Sunshine will start off the day on Tuesday with a very high UV index as we head up to a daytime high around 30 degrees, which will feel a few degrees warmer with humidity.

Cloud cover rolls in during the afternoon as a system swings into Saskatchewan bringing severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, large hail and strong winds possible, which will roll into the city during the evening.

Wednesday-Friday

Storms and showers will linger in the Saskatoon area on Wednesday before the system starts to pull away late in the day with strong winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h possible at times.

After a cooler day on Wednesday with daytime highs in the mid 20s, conditions will heat back up Thursday with temperatures back into the upper 20s and returning to the low 30s Friday under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Weekend Outlook

A cold front sweeping through on Saturday will bring in some showers during the day and drop daytime highs back into the mid 20s before we cool even further into the low 20s Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

The July 9 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Loon Lake by Betty Garr:

