Don’t flick cigarette butts from vehicles, new signs urge

With hot, sunny weather expected this week, new signs reminding the public of fire hazards in the Okanagan was timed perfectly.

Last week, West Kelowna installed six highly visible signs throughout the city about the dangers of flicking lit cigarettes from vehicles, especially during fire season. The signs, which cost the city approximately $3,000, are in response to several destructive fires over the past few years.

The signs also indicate the provincial and municipal fines violators may face.

The signs are located at:

Westside Road North, 200 metres north of South Bear Creek Road

Campbell Road, one kilometre south of Highway 97

Glenrosa Road, 100 metres north of Highway 97

Gellatly Road South, 200 metres north of Highway 97

Elliot Road, 10 metres north of Reece Road

Paynter Road, 75 metres north of Highway 97

According to the city, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has agreed to install similar signage at the entrances to the community along Highway 97. City council says it is also encouraging other Okanagan communities to install signage to ensure a consistent message for the travelling public.

Today’s expected high is 31 Celsius, with the mercury climbing to 33 C on Thursday and Friday.