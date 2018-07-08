Reports of shots fired at rest stop north of Airdrie, one man taken to hospital

Airdrie RCMP and Calgary police are searching for a suspect after they were called to reports of shots fired at Dickenson Stevenson Rest Stop at around 6:30 pm Sunday.

The rest stop is located along Highway 2, south of Highway 72 in Rocky View County near Airdrie, Alta.

Paramedics said an adult man was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition, suffering from traumatic injuries.

RCMP say a lone suspect is in the area and they are asking the public to stay clear of the rest stop.

RCMP, the Calgary police HAWCS helicopter, the emergency response team and police dogs are at the scene.

More to come…​