Kelowna RCMP ask for help locating a missing man

Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 41-year-old man.

Thomas Quigley was reported missing by his family.

Quigley is believed to be in the Kelowna area, but his family and friends have not been able to reach him.

“Kelowna RCMP are looking for Mr. Quigley to ensure he is safe and in good health“ Cst. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

He is described at a white man, 5’11”, 205 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

READ MORE: Lost toddler found safe in cornfield near his home in Montérégie region

RCMP provided a photo of Quigley to media in hopes someone might recognize him.

If anyone has any information in regards to the whereabouts of Thomas Quigley they are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250)762-3300.