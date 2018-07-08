Calgary police seek help to find young girl’s parents

Calgary police are asking for help in identifying a toddler found on her own Saturday evening in hopes of finding her parents or guardian.

Officers said at around 8:15 p.m., the girl approached a woman working in her garage near the 2000 block of Dover Road S.E. The woman searched the area with the girl to try find her parents, but when no one recognized the child, the woman called police.

CPS said the girl is in good health and in a safe place but declined to provide further information Sunday morning.

The girl is too young to identify herself, so investigators are hoping someone will recognize her.

Police said the girl is about two or three years old, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a pink tank top, pink pants, brown sandals with blue straps and a purple hair tie.

CPS is optimistic the case will be resolved due to the spread of information on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (403) 266-1234.