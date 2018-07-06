Warnings issued in parts of central, southern Alberta as meteorologists track thunderstorm

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of central and southern Alberta late Friday afternoon as Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a storm “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in place for areas near Big Valley, Wainwright, and Three Hills. Multiple cells with severe warnings. Eyes to the skies, and take cover in adverse conditions. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/zOnsROkVPD — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) July 7, 2018

The weather agency warned of the potential for heavy downpours that could result in flash flooding, large hail and powerful wind gusts.

