Oxford police investigating after vases stolen from Memorial Park Cemetery

Provincial police in Oxford County are searching for whoever stole 40 bronze flower vases from Memorial Park Cemetery, just west of Woodstock.

OPP say the incident happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. June 29 and 9:00 a.m. June 30.

The items are estimated to be worth $10,000 in total, with each vase valued at around $250.

Const. Stacey Culbert says it’s hard to understand what type of person would steal from the dead.

“This is certainly one that’s caught us by surprise, as far as what’s the type of individual that would go to the lengt hs to do this, stealing from a cemetery,” she explained.

While authorities are unsure of the motives behind the theft, cemetery president Richard Lee believes the reason must be money.

“The motive for the action was definitely one with scrap value. They’re looking for monetary gain out of this. Nobody I know of has forty or so of these markers that need vases.”

Lee acknowledges the scrap value of each vase isn’t very high. Police say it’d be only around $2 to $3 for each one.

“Cemeteries are supposed to be a reserved place of peace and tranquillity, a place for people to reflect and remember loved ones lost. The part that angers me is ‘Why?'”

Lee says most of the families are upset.

“Last night we implemented a security system. We have eight cameras and we have the feeds going to three separate locations,” said Lee, adding that each camera has night vision.

“If anybody tries anything similar, we’re going to get them.”

The OPP are seeking the public’s help and are offering a cash reward to anyone who can help them find whoever was responsible.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the OPP at 1-800-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com. Tips leading to an arrest could lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.