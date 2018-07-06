Peterborough police holding scene at Stewart Street residence
Peterborough police are holding a scene at a Stewart Street residence.
Police are not providing any details only to say “an incident” occurred early Friday morning.
“Police are not releasing any further information at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation,” police stated Friday morning.
On Friday, a forensic unit and a patrol vehicle were at a rooming house at 294 Stewart St., just south of Charlotte Street. Officers were seen going to the rear of the house.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
