Canada
July 5, 2018 8:54 pm

Arson damages landfill equipment in Greenwood

By Online Journalist  Global News

Smoke rises from a landfill fire near Greenwood, B.C., that was intentionally set on Tuesday.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary
A landfill compactor and loader in Greenwood, B.C., were damaged when an arsonist set fire to the two pieces of heavy machinery and three wood piles on Tuesday evening.

According to the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, one or more people broke into the West Boundary landfill near Greenwood. After gaining access, three wood piles were lit on fire along with the compactor and loader. After arriving, local firefighters allowed the wood waste piles to burn down before dousing them.

A compactor and loader were set on fire at a landfill near Greenwood, B.C.

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary

The Regional District says the fire could have spread to adjacent properties, and that the cost of repairing the compactor and loader is not yet known. The Regional District added that this was the first fire incident at the landfill, and that the RCMP are now investigating.

Should anyone have information about the incident, contact the Midway RCMP at 250-449-2244.

