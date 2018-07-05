Canada
Busy bike weekend at Big White

The Big White Invitational is taking place this week. The freeride mountain biking event started Wednesday and wraps up on Saturday.

Big White will be a busy place this weekend, with the resort hosting two biking events and an evening movie screening.

On Wednesday, action got underway at the first Big White Invitational Slopestyle, a four-day freestyle mountain-biking event that wraps up Saturday. According to Big White, 25 of the top-ranked freeride mountain-bike riders from North America and Europe plus four wildcard entries will be barreling down the resort’s new slopestyle course.

A map of the Gold Course and Bronze Course for this week’s Big White Invitational.Practice started Wednesday, with the bronze event going today (Thursday) from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gold event action takes place Friday (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

Big White says spectators can access the main action and viewing areas from Happy Valley, free of charge.

Also, a Shimano Kids Race will take place on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Children ages 2-12 can compete in three divisions: under 5, under 9 and under 13.

Lastly, Big White will host a free moving screening of North of Nightfall. The film begins at dusk, or approximately 9 p.m.

