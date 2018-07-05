Busy bike weekend at Big White

Big White will be a busy place this weekend, with the resort hosting two biking events and an evening movie screening.

On Wednesday, action got underway at the first Big White Invitational Slopestyle, a four-day freestyle mountain-biking event that wraps up Saturday. According to Big White, 25 of the top-ranked freeride mountain-bike riders from North America and Europe plus four wildcard entries will be barreling down the resort’s new slopestyle course.

A map of the Gold Course and Bronze Course for this week’s Big White Invitational.Practice started Wednesday, with the bronze event going today (Thursday) from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Gold event action takes place Friday (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.).

Big White says spectators can access the main action and viewing areas from Happy Valley, free of charge.

For more on the first Big White Invitational, click here.

Also, a Shimano Kids Race will take place on Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Children ages 2-12 can compete in three divisions: under 5, under 9 and under 13.

For more on the Shimano Kids Race, click here.

Lastly, Big White will host a free moving screening of North of Nightfall. The film begins at dusk, or approximately 9 p.m.

For more on the movie screening, click here.