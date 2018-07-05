Talk to the Experts
July 7 – Waters Edge Developments

Estates at Waters Edge
You’ve dreamed about owning lake front property, now shop, compare and discover your lakeside, lakeview or prime lakefront lot at The Estates at Waters Edge. This unique lake front community offers resort style amenities that provide lots and homes for four season living.

Join Mike Arndt from The Estates at Waters Edge with Fred Trommeshauser of Re-Max Real Estate who discuss the benefits of buying a residence, or weekend retreat at The Estates at Waters Edge.

That’s this Saturday at 11 a.m., only on 630 CHED.

