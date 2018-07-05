Crime
July 5, 2018 2:37 pm
Updated: July 5, 2018 2:38 pm

Peel police charge man after 2 bank robberies in Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police badge

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Peel Regional Police have charged a 23-year-old man after two bank robberies in Brampton, Ont., this week.

Officers say a man entered a bank Tuesday morning and passed a teller a note demanding money.

They say the bank employee complied and the man got away in a vehicle.

Police allege the man tried the same strategy in a different bank on Wednesday afternoon but the teller refused to co-operate, and the man fled on foot without any money.

Officers say they arrested a suspect later that day and charged him with two counts of robbery.

They say the man was kept in custody overnight, pending a scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

