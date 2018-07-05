OPP officer dragged along Toronto’s Hwy. 400 at high speed, police say

TORONTO – Provincial police are appealing to a driver who allegedly dragged an officer along a Toronto highway at high speed to turn himself in.

OPP Const. Lauren Ball says the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident early Tuesday morning on Highway 400 and was released from hospital later that day.

Thoughts and prayers are with #OPP officer and family – thankfully now recovering at home – after he was struck and dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop this morning. #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/7SNYHx2Mud — JVN (Vince) Hawkes (@OPPCommHawkes) July 3, 2018

Investigators say the officer, who was discovered injured on the side of the highway, had pulled over a car around 12:30 a.m.

It’s alleged that as the officer was speaking with him, the driver fled at a high speed, dragging the officer a distance before he was able to break free.

OPP describe the suspect vehicle as a black Audi.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact OPP.