Fire causes heavy damage to Kelowna home

Damage to a home in Kelowna’s Mission is substantial as the result of a fire early Thursday morning.

Kelowna fire crews were called to a residence on Turner Road shortly before 1 a.m..

The roof to the two-storey home was fully involved when crews arrived.

“Initial attacks were made from the exterior of the house. After the roof fire was darkened down, entry was made into the structure to extinguish the interior fire,” said Platoon Captain Tim Light.

The three occupants made it out safely.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.