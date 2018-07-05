5 people facing drug-trafficking charges in Indian Brook

Crime
Five people are facing drug charges following an eight-month investigation in Indian Brook, N.S.

Five people are facing a combined 23 charges following an eight-month investigation into drug trafficking in Indian Brook, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say their investigation began in November 2017, in combination with several RCMP detachments.

Officers conducted a search related to the investigation on Wednesday, where cocaine, marijuana and hydromorphone were seized.

Police have laid the following charges:

William Stephen, 27, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

  • Three counts of trafficking hydromorphone
  • Two counts of trafficking marijuana
  • Five counts of breach of undertaking

Easton Marshal Paul, 22, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking cocaine
  • One count of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • One count of obstruction

Lois Brooks, 57, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

  • Three counts of trafficking hydromorphone
  • One count of possession of hydromorphone

Michael Lee Thiebaux, 55, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

  • Two counts of trafficking hydromorphone

Stephen Henry Peter-Paul, 31, of Indian Brook has been charged with:

  • Three counts of trafficking cocaine

All five are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Thursday.

