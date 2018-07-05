5 people facing drug-trafficking charges in Indian Brook

Five people are facing a combined 23 charges following an eight-month investigation into drug trafficking in Indian Brook, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say their investigation began in November 2017, in combination with several RCMP detachments.
Officers conducted a search related to the investigation on Wednesday, where cocaine, marijuana and hydromorphone were seized.
Police have laid the following charges:
William Stephen, 27, of Indian Brook has been charged with:
Easton Marshal Paul, 22, of Indian Brook has been charged with:
Lois Brooks, 57, of Indian Brook has been charged with:
Michael Lee Thiebaux, 55, of Indian Brook has been charged with:
Stephen Henry Peter-Paul, 31, of Indian Brook has been charged with:
All five are scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Thursday.
