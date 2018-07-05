Man seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga: police

A 27-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Mississauga overnight.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday at a residence on Colonial Drive near Ridgeway Drive and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police said the male victim was located outside a residence with serious injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre and remains in stable condition.

A windshield of a BMW appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and there were several shell casings located on the ground near the vehicle.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Authorities are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

