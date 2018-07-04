Mourners gather to honour Hastings fire captain Roger Esson, killed June 29

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to mourn Hastings fire captain Roger Esson at Brett Funeral Chapel.

“It’s just been so upsetting the last few days since this happened, all his coworkers are very, very upset,” said

Esson’s colleague from Durham Transport, Gary Torrance.

The 47-year-old was killed on Friday when the milk transport truck he was driving collided with another transport truck on the 401, near Trenton. Four trucks were involved in the collision.

Esson’s colleagues describe him as quiet, cautious and all-around good guy.

READ MORE: Trent Hills firefighter remembered for his leadership, role in the community

“He was a very quiet guy but really, really nice guy,” said Wayne Eastbrooke, Esson’s grandfather. “He would do anything for anybody and loved his jobs.”

Esson was a transport truck driver for Durham Transport for about eight years, and was a volunteer at the Trent Hills Fire Department for over 18 years.

Each year, Esson and his wife were also in charge of running the Canada Day fireworks show in Hastings.

“We used to come down and watch that with him,” said Eastbrooke. “He was very good.”

READ MORE: One person killed in four tractor trailer collision on Hwy. 401 near Trenton

“We knew his passion was the fireworks and being a firefighter,” said Torrance. “I think he loved his job, too.”

While he was a man of few words, his friends say that he had a big heart, and will never be replaced.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do, we’re going to miss him terribly,” said Torrance.

Fire departments from the surrounding areas including Toronto, Port Hope, Cobourg, Hamilton Township, Brighton and many others also attended the funeral to pay their respects.

Following the funeral service, the fire department led a procession from the chapel to the Trent Valley Cemetery.