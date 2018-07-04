Cyclist injured after being hit by tractor-trailer in Mississauga
A male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Dixie Road and Mid-Way Boulevard.
Peel Paramedics said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.
There’s no word yet on who was at fault and the investigation is ongoing.
