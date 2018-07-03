Female pedestrian airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A female pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck at Steeles Avenue and Clementine Drive just after 4 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said a female was airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.

The intersection was closed as police investigated, but it has since been reopened.