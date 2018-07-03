Female pedestrian airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A A
A female pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck at Steeles Avenue and Clementine Drive just after 4 p.m.
Peel Paramedics said a female was airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.
The intersection was closed as police investigated, but it has since been reopened.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.