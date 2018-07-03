Crime
July 3, 2018 9:18 pm

Female pedestrian airlifted to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Peel Regional Police badge

Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press
A A

A female pedestrian was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stuck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a pedestrian struck at Steeles Avenue and Clementine Drive just after 4 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said a female was airlifted to a trauma centre by Ornge air ambulance.

The intersection was closed as police investigated, but it has since been reopened.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton pedestrian struck
Crime
ornge
Ornge Air Ambulance
Pedestrian Struck
Peel Paramedics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News